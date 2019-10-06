FAIRHOPE — Michael Douglas Crabb, Sr., age 67, a resident of Fairhope, AL passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.
He was a U.S. Vietnam veteran, a member of the V.F.W. in Hartselle, and he loved helping people.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Crabb of Hartselle; daughters, Melanie (Steve) Holbert of Fairhope, Leah Nevels and Amanda Carter, both of Hartselle; son, Michael Crabb, Jr., also of Hartselle; father, Doug (Mary) Crabb of Daphne; 13 grandchildren; sisters, Cynthia Lester of Montgomery and Vickie Mayo of Daphne; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held today, October 6, 2019, at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope, with graveside services following at the Alabama State Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
