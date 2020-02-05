LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Michael Edwards Mullins, 58, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on January 15, 2020. Mikie, as he was known, was born in Decatur, Alabama to William Joseph and A.Z. Mullins on January 9, 1962.
Mikie attended Austin High School and then joined the Air Force. Honorably discharged from the Air Force, he pursued a career in aviation, first working at Huntsville Aviation before moving to California in 1987, where he worked for Martin Aviation and Avfuel. Mikie married Sherie Billa in 1990 and they had two daughters, Hannah and Ellie. An avid singer and guitar player, Mikie performed acoustically and then with various bands his entire life. When his wife, Sherie, died suddenly in 2005, Mikie dedicated his life to his young daughters.
Mikie moved to Las Vegas in 2014, where he worked at Signature Flight Support and Trader Joe’s.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sheri Billa Mullins; brothers, Billy Douglas and Larry Joe Mullins. He is survived by daughters, Hannah and Ellie Mullins; siblings, Nancy Waddell and Charles Mullins of Decatur, Bobby Mullins of Moulton, Dianne Edwards of Atlanta, GA and Regina Thoele of Johnson City, TN.
A Celebration of Life was held in Las Vegas, January 25th. Davis Funeral Home presided. Donations may be made to his girls via Venmo in the name of his daughter, Hannah.
