HARTSELLE — Funeral for Michael Fred Jennings, 62, will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeremy Harbin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Jennings, who died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born March 10, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, to Fred Jennings and Peggy Green Jennings. He was employed as a Welder and Supervisor for Sonoco and Medco. He served in the United States Army for eight years and was a member of the First Christian Church at Valhermoso Springs. He was preceded in death by his mother and a daughter, Misty June Jennings.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Jennings; three sons, Chad Jennings, Chris Jennings and Harley Reed; one daughter, Sheena Reed; father, Fred Jennings; one brother, Shane Jennings; two sisters, Tammy Randolph and Angela Freeman; and six grandchildren, Cieara Popdan, Madison Brown, Isaac Brown, Dylin Jennings, Shyan Jennings and Brooklyn Jennings.
Pallbearers will be Danny Freeman, Drake Harris, Nathan Fielder, Keith Randolph, Dylin Jennings and Kyle Nichols.
