HARTSELLE — Michael Harrison “Mike” Cost passed from this life into his Heavenly home on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at UAB Hospital, Birmingham.
He was born September 13, 1941, in Morgan County to William Mike Cost and Ruth Harrison Cost. He graduated from Morgan County High School in 1959 and was a life-long resident of Hartselle and an avid golfer. He retired from Delphi in 2005, where he worked as a mechanic. He was an active member and a deacon of Mt. Zion Church.
Funeral service for Michael Harrison “Mike” Cost, 78, will be today, November 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Bro. J. Wayne Penn officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mt Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be today, November 8, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include wife of 57 years, Loraine Williams Cost; two daughters, Chris Cost Avery (Terry) and Karen Cost Griffith (Mark); two sons, Craig Cost (Daphne) and Mike Cost (Shonda); six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Terry Avery, Mark Griffith, Dillon Cost, Todd Russell, Kevin Russell ,and Jim Bowers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the following: V.O.A. Southeast, The American Diabetes Association, Mt. Zion Church or Children’s Hospital of Alabama.
