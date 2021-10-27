DECATUR — Michael Lynn Whitehead of Decatur, AL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 23, 2021, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was 61.
Mike was known for his kind and gentle nature and selfless care for his family and friends. He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. And in his final hours, Mike was surrounded by those he loved most as he went to meet his Maker.
A Decatur native, Mike married his beloved wife Carol in 1982, three years after graduating from Austin High School. He was a devoted husband and doting father to their daughter Melanie. Mike was known as a hard worker, having spent most of his career managing Tommy and Son Sur-Sav Convenience Store alongside his dad.
Mike enjoyed the little things in life such as teaching his grandson J. Robert how to use a hammer and nail or playing in the sand with his granddaughter Madelyn, both of whom referred to him as “Papa Mike”. In his younger years, he spent much of his time trail riding in his jeep, boating, slalom skiing, and bare-footing on Smith Lake. Wherever there was Mike, there were family and friends that were drawn near to him by his enormous love for life.
Mike was diagnosed with ALS in January 2021 and vowed he would live his remaining days glorifying Christ amidst his suffering. He prioritized making memories with his family. A Walk to Defeat ALS was held in his honor a few days before his death, attended by family and friends. It was an incredible blessing to him and his whole family, deemed the perfect “send-off” to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Whitehead; daughter, Melanie Thompson; son-in-law, Bob Thompson; grandchildren, J. Robert and Madelyn Thompson; and his sisters, Tammy Haney (Russell) and Pam Whitehead. His parents, Tommy and Angela Whitehead, preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Bible Church on Friday, October 29, at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens following the service. Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Bible Church Missions, 3302 Spring Avenue, Decatur, AL 35603.
Romans 5:1-5
