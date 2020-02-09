HARTSELLE — Michael M. Hinkle, age 77, of Hartselle, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born September 26, 1942, to Monroe and Charlotte Hinkle.
He graduated from the University of Alabama with a Master’s degree in Education. He taught at Brewer High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stephen Hinkle.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Hinkle; son, Logan (Stacy) Hinkle; grandchildren, Charles and Nora Hinkle; and brother, Frank Hinkle.
A family service is planned.
