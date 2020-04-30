TAYLORSVILLE, GEORGIA — Michael “Mickey” Patterson, 63, of Taylorsville, GA, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born April 7, 1957 in Gadsden, AL. He was raised in Decatur, AL, where he attended Austin High School and later operated Allied Service and Supply Co., Inc. Mr. Patterson was currently employed by Hydro Extrusion, N.A.
He loved hiking, camping, and kayaking. He will be remembered for his kindheartedness, love of God and family, and laughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Alba R. Patterson and his brother, William Wayne Patterson.
Mr. Patterson is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kelly, and his children, Katie Patterson of Chattanooga, TN, and Michael Patterson and William Patterson of Taylorsville, GA.
A private family memorial service will be held at Collier-Butler Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local food pantry.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier- butler.com for the Patterson family.
