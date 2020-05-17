DECATUR — Michael Paul Kent, 52 of Decatur, died on March 29, 2020. Mr. Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Louann Jennings Speegle and Dwight Kent.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Davenport Kent and two stepchildren, Britany Pilgrim and Blake Hardin; his children, Michael Everett Kent (Kim), Tessa and Carly Kent; one grandson, Dean Henry and one brother, Allan Kent.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 1:00 p.m. at Grace River Community Church, 2018 Cleveland Avenue, Decatur, AL 35601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.