HARTSELLE — Memorial service for Michael Ray Murphy, age 58, of Hartselle will be today, November 16, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Summerbrook Church of God of Prophecy, located at 15 Brookwood Drive, Somerville, AL 35670 with Brother Steve Barber officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Murphy, who was born June 13, 1963 in Morgan County, died on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was employed at Valley Rubber in Falkville. His father, Osbie Ray Murphy preceded him in death.
He is survived by three sons, Michael Heath Murphy, Justin Lee Murphy and Stephen Aaron Murphy; a daughter, McCayla Grace Murphy; his mother, Louise Stubbs Murphy; two brothers, Jason Murphy and Jeremy Murphy; a sister, Amanda Williams and four grandchildren, River Jane Murphy-Burns, Waylon Stone Murphy, Brodie Lee Murphy and Tristan Anthony Murphy.
