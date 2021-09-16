HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Michael Ray Segars, 71, will be Friday, September 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brian Bridges officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Segars died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born May 24, 1950, in Morgan County to Hubert Leon Segars and Mary Evelyn Massey Segars. He was employed by Kendel Morgan, as a maintenance worker, prior to his retirement. He was a Baptist and a deacon, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and loved his family dearly.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a sister, Doris Ann Tapscott.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy O. Segars; son, Allan Howard Segars; daughter, Brandy Michelle Segars Taylor; and six grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be members of his church family.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Don Tapscott, Tommy Chasteen, Gary Shaneyfelt and Tommy Tapscott.
Family requests in lieu of flowers: Please make donations to Hospice of the Valley or to the American Cancer Society.
