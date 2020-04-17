HARTSELLE — Michael Stuart Silver, the son of James Silver and the former Maralyn Cecil, passed away peacefully on April 11th at his home in Hartselle. He would have turned 61 on May 22nd.
He had a passion for meteorology and was a huge Crimson Tide fan. He was a graduate of Kaiser High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. He served a short time in the Army in 1980, before an unexpected illness cut short his military career. After that, he worked for many years at the Lurleen Wallace Center, often pulling double shifts. He worked many other jobs before being declared disabled due to various lifelong maladies.
He is survived by his son, Michael Alan Silver, and two grandsons, as well as his mother and two older brothers.
He loved listening to Deep Purple, Joe Jackson, and Spyrogyra. He had many of George Carlin’s comedy routines memorized and saw every episode of Gilligan’s Island at least three times.
He was a tenacious survivor. At the age of nine, it was thought he would not live another five years. Instead, he persevered through a brain tumor, open heart surgery, three years of dialysis, a kidney transplant and epilepsy. His sudden, unexpected demise was a shocking surprise to all who knew him.
A private memorial service will be held at Burningtree Memorial Gardens on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
