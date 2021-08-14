DECATUR
Mickey Ray Brown, 71, of Decatur, AL passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.
Originally from Chattanooga, TN, he moved to Decatur in 1964, and graduated from Austin High School in 1967.
He traveled extensively throughout the southeast as a pipefitter and welder for many years. Mickey enjoyed watching movies, visiting coffee shops, and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patrice Brown; parents, Fred and Lois Brown; and siblings, Jimmy Brown and Carol Austin.
Survivors include his daughter, Mandy Wilson of Charleston, TN; his stepson, Bradley Scott and daughter-in- law, Sierra Scott, both of Decatur.
