DECATUR — Private graveside service and interment for Mike Dunlap, 65, was Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Matt Nail officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation was scheduled.
Mr. Dunlap died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 24, 1955, in Morgan County to James Harold Dunlap and Margaret Aline Russell Dunlap. Mr. Dunlap was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Madison Dunlap and a brother, Tim Dunlap. Mike was a member of the Church at Quail Creek.
Survivors include: stepdaughters, Madison Peterson and Georgia Peterson; brother, Jeff Dunlap (Debbie); sister, Lisa Dunlap Albert (John); sister-in-law, Nancy Dunlap; and several loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Pallbearers were Jon Dunlap, Clint Dunlap, Jack Albert, Sam Albert, Scott Ellis, and Chad Halbrooks.
