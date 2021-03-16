HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Mike Durand, 72, of Hartselle will be Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jon-Allen Stanley officiating, burial in the Herring Cemetery and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Durand was born July 19, 1948 in Morgan County, AL to Russell Eugene Durand and Peggy Jean Dobbs Durand. He passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his residence. Mike Durand was the owner of Mike’s Brake and Alignment for over 30 years. He was a member of the Forest Hill Baptist Church in Somerville, AL. He raced stock cars for 40 years both locally and regionally with many wins and championships. He was preceded in death by his father, and first wife, Beverly Durand.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Wilson Durand; two sons, Russell Durand (Julie) and Jonathan Durand; mother, Peggy Durand; sister, Beth Shelton (Darrell); 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Durand, Alec Durand, Dillon Langford, Seth Brock, William Partlow and Weston Shelton.
Memorials may be made to Clearview Cancer Center or Hospice of the Valley.
