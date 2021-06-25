DECATUR — Funeral service for Mike Hill, 63, will be Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brad Sheats officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roselawn. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Hill passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born March 20, 1958, in Morgan County to Lloyd James Hill, Jr. and Margaret Nell Bradberry Hill. Mike was a gun collector. He loved telling corny jokes, Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves and attended Life Church in Hartselle. He enjoyed the company of his cat, spending time with his family and friends and finding any gadget to intrigue his mind. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his brother, Jerome Hill; aunts, Jo Barnette and Kathleen Pait; cousins, Ann Bentley, Chris Hill, Susan Hill, Devona Kilimas, Dwight Wright and close friends, Jason, Kathy, Kaitlyn and Justin Patrick and Anna and Drew Altman.
Pallbearers will be David Bentley, Tim Barnette, Jeff Burbanks, Jason Patrick, Justin Patrick and Drew Altman.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.