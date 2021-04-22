TANNER — Mike Lindsay Jr., 84 of Tanner, AL, passed away on April 19, 2021 at Athens- Limestone Hospital.
There will be a service held at Tanner United Methodist Church on Friday, April 23rd at 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow in lieu of visitation. Reverend Jason Green and Reverend Eddie Gooch will officiate. McConnell Funeral Home will be directing.
Mr. Lindsay was born October 19, 1936 in Limestone County, AL to Mike Lindsay Sr. and Ruth Douthit Lindsay. Mr. Lindsay proudly served for six years in the United States National Guard. He was a member of Tanner United Methodist Church. He was a farmer and nurseryman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Lindsay is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sarah Lindsay; daughters, Anna Lynn Lindsay, Katherine Lindsay Harper (Brent) and Cynthia Lindsay Hightower (Mark); brother, Morris Lindsay (Susan); and sister, Patricia Lindsay Conner (Jim). Mr. Lindsay was a beloved grandfather to his four grandchildren, William Hightower, Clay Hightower, Lesley Harper Goldstayn and Thomas Harper. Mr. Lindsay had a close and loving relationship with his nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mark Hightower, William Hightower, Clay Hightower, Brent Harper, Thomas Harper, Kevin Goldstayn and Ronald G. Sims.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Tanner United Methodist Church or Tanner Church Cemetery Fund.
