HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Mike Lindsey, 67, will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation for friends will be after the graveside service.
Mr. Lindsey died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 7, 1953, in Calhoun County, Michigan, to Dee Laney Lindsey and Dixie Mae Earley Lindsey. Mr. Lindsey was the Owner and Operator of Plumbing Services until 1992, when he started his retirement. He was a member of the Elk’s Lodge and a member of the Hartselle Church of Christ. He enjoyed coaching his sons Little League Baseball and Basketball teams, enjoyed golfing, hunting, playing cards and was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.
He loved his wife, sons and grandsons tremendously. He was preceded in death by his son, Troy Lindsey; his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Ronnie Lindsey; and a sister, Annette Riggs.
Survivors include his wife, Danita Galloway Lindsey, Hartselle, AL; two sons, Chris Lindsey (Deanna) and Ryne Lindsey, both of Hartselle; brother, Jimmy Lindsey (April), Danville, AL; sister, Pat Payne (Johnny), Moulton, AL; and two grandchildren, Brayden Lindsey and Alex Lindsey.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Watts, Richy Riggs, Tommy Spinks, Chuck Yates, Bob Young and Bart Elam.
Memorial donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Hospice of the Valley. Special thanks to Summer, Gary, Sandra, Kathy and the entire Hospice of the Valley Staff for their wonderful care and support.
