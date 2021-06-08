HARTSELLE — Mildred “Boots” Goodwin, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Hartselle, AL on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel, officiated by Brother Terry Nappier. Interment will be held in Hartselle City Cemetery.
She was born to William and Laura Ferguson Grissom in Birmingham, AL on May 10, 1930. She was a Baptist, loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother who loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Carlos E. Goodwin. “Boots” is survived by her son, Charlie Goodwin; daughter, Cheryl Hodges; grandchildren, Jason Goodwin (Dominique), Lauren Goodwin, Leigh Ann Loudon (Chad), and David Yarbrough and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Valley for their care and compassion with “Boots.”
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.
