HARTSELLE — Private funeral service for Mildred Clemons, age 92, of Hartselle will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Peck Funeral Home with Brother Walter Blackman officiating, with burial in the Moss Chapel Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. No Public Visitation is planned.
Mrs. Clemons, who died on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Falkville Healthcare facility, was born on a snowy day, February 26, 1929 in Morgan County to Edward Tillman Waddell and Hattie Ellen Parker Waddell. The doctor spent the night at her parents’ house and her father took him back to town in his wagon the next morning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John William Clemons; older brother Thaddeus Emery Waddell; younger brother Paul Tillman Waddell; and a grandson, Mac Hipps.
During part of their 58 year marriage, she worked side by side with her husband through the difficulties of sharecropping during which her grit and determination were tested. With this spirit and work ethic, she helped her children get through high school so that they would have a better life. Later, she worked in Hartselle at the Morgan Farmers Cooperative and at Southern Sales. Mrs. Clemons cared for her mother and husband simultaneously when they were both ill and in their last years. She was a legend in her family for her cooking, especially her fried chicken, biscuits and cakes. Those cakes were culinary treasures! She was devoted to her family and could be counted on to worry to the extreme about anything involving them. She studied the Bible with great Faith and diligence. She was a member of East Highland Baptist Church and was a graduate of Priceville High School.
She is survived by her daughters, Charmon Dianne Clemons and Anita Pauline Ward (Del); her sons, William Allen Clemons (Edie), Jimmy Wayne Clemons (Beatrix), and John Edward Clemons (Jan); 11 Grandchildren, 23 Great-Grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Her Grandsons, Allen T. Clemons, Jason Hipps, Kris Ward, Nick Ward, Kyle Shell and Scott Huismann will serve as pallbearers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.