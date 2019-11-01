FALKVILLE — Mildred Evelyn Brown Shaneyfelt, 94 years old, received her heavenly wings on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She passed away at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church in Falkville, Alabama, with Dr. Randall Ashley and Rev. A. Ray Lee officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Shaneyfelt was born Saturday, January 17, 1925, in Morgan County to Joseph Walter and Lela Compton Brown, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her husband of 69 years, the Reverend Cline David Shaneyfelt and her daughter, Patricia Evelyn Tate. She was the last surviving sibling of 12 children.
She is survived by five daughters, Sandra Jean Winsett, Andra Gay Parrott (Dan), Mona Lee Newcomb, Mala Beth Ogles (Gary) and Mary Annette McClanahan (James). There are 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Mrs. Shaneyfelt was a pastor’s wife for 60-plus years and worked at Goodyear Mills as a spooler, prior to her retirement. She also owned and ran the Falkville Cafe during her life. She was a member of the Lebanon Baptist Church where she used her witness and love for the Lord to serve many families of the community. She was a supporter of the Falkville High School Band Boosters and PTA.
The family wants to thank Hospice of the Valley and the nurses and doctors that took such wonderful care of her and the family. A special thank you to Liz Winsett for her round the clock care for Mrs. Shaneyfelt.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons: Greg Winsett, Heath Winsett, Jeff Winsett, Lincoln Parrott, James Newcomb, Matthew Tapscott, Johnathan Ogles, Tyler Winsett and Matthew Vogelaar.
