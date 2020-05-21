TOWN CREEK — Mildred Faye Brackin, 86, of Town Creek passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her residence. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00 PM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, May, 22, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek, Alabama.
Born on May 12, 1934 to the late Curtis and Mae Moran, Faye was an avid softball player in the 50’s and 60’s. She was a longtime member and organist of Donald Baptist Church and was a current member and assistant organist of Faith Baptist Church in Leighton, Alabama. Faye worked for The Hosier Mill, G.C. Lingerie and retired from Parisian. Her pride and joy was her family, she loved to cook, loved her flowers, loved her church family and loved to play the organ. Faye was always a big cut-up and found humor in anything. She was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Faye was married to her first love, Speedy, for 60 years.
Survivors include her one daughter, Darlene Bradford (Ricky); one son, Victor Brackin (Mia); five grandchildren, Mandy Farris (Tim), Joseph Bradford (Mollie), Tera Brackin, Tyler Brackin and Jessie Brackin; four great-grandchildren, Bentley Farris, Kinley Bradford, Knox Bradford and Carleigh Farris; two sisters, Rhea Waldrep and Becky Arnold.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton “Speedy” Brackin; her parents; her stepmother, Virginia Moran; her sister, Barbara Moss and stepbrother, Kenneth Hamilton.
Pallbearers will be Tim Farris, Tyler Brackin, Joseph Bradford, Ronnie Waldrep, Dennis Brackin and Gary Brackin.
The family extends special thanks to Kindred at Home and Kindred Hospice, Right at Home, Hattie Kinney, Nina Cameron, Deborah Horton, and Brenda Gillespie
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
