PENSACOLA, FLORIDA — Funeral service for Mildred Ferrell Varnadore, 83, formerly of Hartselle, will be Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, July 18, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home
Mrs. Ferrell died on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her residence in Pensacola, Florida. She was born March 23, 1939, in Carter County, Oklahoma, to George Valton Jones and Mildred Kathryn Martin Jones.
Mildred died July 16, 2022, at her residence in Pensacola. She was born March 23, 1939, in Oklahoma to George Valton Jones and Mildred Kathryn Jones. She previously worked as an owner/operator of a trucking company with her husband, George. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, George Ferrell and Frank Varnadore; two brothers, two sisters; and a daughter-in-law, Robin Ferrell.
Survivors include sons, Jamie Ferrell (Cathy) and Jerry Ferrell (Tammy); daughters, Jane Knight (Lee) and Judy Smallwood (Billy); companion, Donald Sears; grandchildren, Cliff Ferrell, Jason Ferrell, Lucas Ferrell, Carmen Ferrell, Heather Pullam, Adam Johnson, Zac Ferrell, Corey Knight, Brittney Henderson, Emily Shelton, Patrick Knight, April Clark, Dustin Hill and Peyton Barnes; and 35 grandchildren
Pallbearers will be Jason Ferrell, Hayden Thomson, Lucas Ferrell, Corey Knight, Chase Henderson and Adam Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jaxson Ferrell, Jay Henderson, Lana Thrasher, Hudson Ferrell, Cliff Ferrell and Jace Ferrell.
