ATHENS — Mildred Frances Hamilton Andrew, age 92, passed away on May 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at McConnell Funeral Home in Athens, Alabama, with David O’Connell, minister of Oliver Church of Christ, officiating. Visitation will be at 1 p.m.
Frances was born September 4, 1928 in Lauderdale County to parents, Emmett and Rose Barbee Hamilton. She retired from BellSouth, where she worked for 35 years from 1954 to 1989. Frances was a member of The Pioneers of South Central Bell and a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
Frances was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the matriarch of five generations. Frances is survived by one son, Randy Andrew, three daughters, Sharon (Ron) Johnston, all of Decatur, Denise Andrew (Brian Gamble) of Athens, Alabama and Tara (Gary) Potter of Gulf Breeze, Florida. She is survived by brother, John Hamilton, sister, Ruth Davis Hamilton and sister-in-law, Bonnie Hamilton. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, Nikki (Kerry) Hawkins, Danielle (Bradley) Terry, Eric Andrew, Andrew (Jennifer) Watson, Adam (Sarah) Watson, Tiffany (Hunter) Pappas, Elijah Watson, Colton (Erica) Riley, Jarrett Riley, and Cameron Potter. She is survived by 18 great-grandchildren, Brittany Orschel, Meghan (Drew) Golson, Savannah (Jason) Welborn, Kirsten Hawkins, Braidy Terry, Sawyer Terry, Isabella Pappas, Harrison Pappas, Tanner Hollum, Addison Watson, Aubrey Watson, Mary Helen Watson, Ezekiel Watson, Eliana Watson, Eliam Watson, Kaidence Crowder, Kolby Gamble and Faith Gamble, and five great-great-grandchildren, Jude Golson, Jackson Welborn, Amelia Welborn, Hamilton Golson, and Samuel Welborn.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Luther “Babe” Andrew of Tanner, Alabama; parents, Emmett and Rose Barbee Hamilton; brothers, James Hamilton, Charles Hamilton, Morris Hamilton; sisters, Mary Harrison, Martha Comerci, and Dorothy Hamilton.
Pallbearers will be Kerry Hawkins, Bradley Terry, Eric Andrew, Adam Watson, Andrew Watson, Elijah Watson, Colton Riley, Jarrett Riley, and Cameron Potter.
The family would like to especially thank all of her wonderful, loving caregivers. We are forever grateful for Kim, Ashley, Anna and Stephanie. The family would also like to thank Hospice of North Alabama.
Family and friends are invited to Celebrate the life of Frances, “Grandmother,” “Meemother,” immediately after the burial at 1808 Stratford Rd., SE, Decatur.
