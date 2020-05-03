HARTSELLE — Graveside service and Interment for Mildred L. Smith, 85, will be Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Edgil Grove Cemetery in Jasper with Bro. Greg Burcham officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Smith died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born February 8, 1935 in Walker County to Alonzo Lee and Ester Kilgore Lee. As well as being a homemaker, she worked in several different restaurants in the Hartselle area before she retired. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George J. Smith, Jr.; siblings, Barbara Patton and Roy Lee; and a grandchild, Stephanie Fasselin.
Survivors include her sons, George Randall Smith (Diane), Kevin Lee Smith, and Brian Allen Smith (Susi); brothers, Clyde Allen Lee and Gene Lee (Loraine); sisters, Betty Dobbins, Sylvia Hancock, and Freda McMahan; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Smith, Tyler Smith, Justin Smith, Valerie Kirby, Craig Johnson, Kelly Alexander and Jayna Newsom; and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
