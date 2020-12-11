DECATUR
Funeral service for Mildred Louise Jett, 90, of Decatur will be held on Saturday, December 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Reverend Wayne Baggett officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Jett went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2020. She was born August 30, 1930, in Lauderdale County, Alabama to William Edward “Shady” and Edith Mae Shadix.
Mrs. Jett was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis of 58 years; her parents; son-in-law, Harold Thigpen.
She is survived by her daughters, Denice Jett Schultz (Nathan) of Opp, AL and Cindy Jett Anders (Roger) of Decatur, AL; grandchildren, Josh Anders (Christy) of Decatur, AL, Amy Thigpen Reeves (Will) of New Brockton, AL, and Landon Thigpen (Reba) of Laurel Hill, FL; and great-grandchildren, Aubry and Brian Reeves, Rhett Anders, Kennedy and Brantley Thigpen.
Mildred was a member of Sixteenth Avenue Baptist Church and Mary Lou Dancy Chapter No. 320 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a 1949 graduate of Decatur’s Riverside High School.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International to purchase Bibles to spread God’s word.
