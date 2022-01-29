DANVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Mildred “Millie” Myers Prater, 88, will be Monday, January 31, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Friendship South of Danville with Bro. Francis Proctor officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Prater died on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 19, 1933, in Morgan County to Abraham Jackson Franklin Myers and Necie Ora (Hensley) Myers.
She was a member of the Penn Church of God and after being a floral designer for many years, she opened her own business, Millie’s Florist, in 1992. She was the owner and operator of Millie’s until the decline of her health.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Prater; her parents; a brother, Robert Meyers; and a granddaughter, Kelcie Prater.
Survivors include sons, Joel Prater, Dewayne Prater (Jayne); six grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.