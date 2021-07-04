YORK, SOUTH CAROLINA — Mildred Napps Kalb, 100, of York, SC passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 peacefully at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Trinity UMC in York, SC with the Reverend Eugene Feagin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Church Parlor. Burial will be private at Rose Hill cemetery.
Mildred was born on September 25, 1920 in Trinity, AL. She was a daughter of the late Inman Napps and Pearl Lamon Napps and the widow of Samuel Kalb. She grew up in Decatur, AL and was the oldest member of Trinity United Methodist Church in York, SC. In spite of living in New York, Florida and S.C. for many years, she remained devoted to the state of Alabama and The Crimson Tide.
She epitomized the grace and gentility of a true Southern lady and was loved and adored by all whose lives she touched.
Mildred is survived by her children, Richard Kalb of York, SC, Charlotte Greeff (Billy) of Pawleys Island, SC, Joseph Kalb (Rhonda) of Montebello, NY; five grandchildren, Robert Greeff (Kerry), Rebecca Sims, Brian Greeff (Detgen), Michael Kalb (Noreen), and Logan Kalb (Jessica); thirteen great grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, Caitlin, Billy, Caroline, Victoria, Sam, Angelina, Jackson, Molly, Bella, Zoe and Sawyer; and daughters-in-law, Myriam Kalb, Arlene Kalb, and Janet Goodman.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by her son, Michael Kalb; grandchildren, Jeffrey Kalb, Denise Greeff, and Allisyn Kalb; sister, Catherine McCullough; and brother, Ottis Napps, with whom she is now reunited.
In memory of Mildred Kalb, memorials may be made to Trinity UMC, PO Box 376, York, SC 29745.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Kalb family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.