DECATUR — Mildred Phillips Hutcherson, age 95, a longtime resident of Decatur, AL, died Friday, September 25, 2020, following a brief illness. Mrs. Hutcherson, a native of Franklin County, GA, was the daughter of the late Theodus and Gladys Jordan Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Stewart Hutcherson; sons, John, David, and Tim; sisters, Frances and Effie; and brothers, Edward and Roger.
She is survived by her son, Greg Hutcherson of Decatur, AL; grandsons, Russell and Sarah Beth Hutcherson, and Zachary and Sarah Kate Hutcherson of Tulsa, OK; three great-grandchildren, John, Sadie Mae, and Carter of Tulsa, OK; daughter-in-law, Faye Hutcherson Calkins of Tulsa, OK; and sister-in-law, Mary Hutcherson of Athens, GA.
Mrs. Hutcherson attended Franklin County Schools and Emmanuel College. She was a one-time school teacher, and later in life had a small antiques business; but her principal occupation was that of homemaker, avid gardener, longtime hospital volunteer, and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt to her immediate and extended family. Mildred was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home in Decatur, AL. Graveside service will be Sunday, 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Church Cemetery in Royston, GA, with a private reception to follow immediately afterward. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn, and social distancing guidelines be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1909 Central Parkway, S.W., Decatur, AL 35601.
