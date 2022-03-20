DECATUR — Mildred I. Roberson, 86, passed away on March 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Burningtree Memorial Gardens in Decatur, AL on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. No other visitation is planned.
She is preceded by her husband, James Cameron Roberson.
She is survived by daughter, Lisa R. Oakley; son, James Cameron Roberson II; daughter in law, Sabrina Stroud Roberson; son-in-law John Oakley; grandchildren, Scott Montgomery, Jonathan and Christopher Oakley; and great-grand children, Ridge and River Montgomery, Sylus and Jayce Oakley, and Owen and Ivy Oakley.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of the Valley in Morgan county, AL.
