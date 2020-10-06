HARTSELLE — Funeral for Mildred Ruth Cryer Wigginton, 88, will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Chad Montoya officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Wigginton, who died on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home, was born Wednesday, May 4, 1932 in Morgan County to Homer Austin Cryer and Delia Walker Cryer. She was a homemaker, she loved her farm and loved gardening and canning and also loved to fish. She was a lifetime member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Preceding her in death were her husband, Curtis M. Wigginton; a son, Anthony L. Wigginton and her parents.
Survivors include one son, Curtis Dwight Wigginton; two daughters, Debbie Montoya (Louis) and Pat Kolb (Doyce); five grandchildren, Kelli Roberts (Chris), Chad Montoya (Kelley), Amanda Jones (Brad), Todd Withrow (Helen) and Shelley Withrow; 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Oneal Bates, Chris Roberts, Robin Campbell, Greg Colee, Vick Brown and Tim Echols.
