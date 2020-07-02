DANVILLE — Funeral for Mildred Valvin Hill Bowling, age 90, of Danville, will be Friday, July 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Alan Queen officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Bowling, who died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Moulton, was born March 6, 1930, in Lawrence County to Homer Lee Hill and Gertrude Woodard Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Eric Perry Bowling, her parents, four brothers, four sisters, and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her son, Dwight Bowling (Beverly) of Danville; two daughters, Jean Brown (Jerry) of Danville and Pam Landers (Rickie) of Town Creek; one brother, Rayburn Hill of Trinity; three sisters, Mabel Castelein of Warrior, Myrle Conner of Pontiac, MI, and Patricia Prater (Jack) of Eva; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
