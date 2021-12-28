HUNTSVILLE — Millard Winston Hodge of Huntsville, Alabama passed away on December 25, 2021. He was born and raised in Pickens County, Alabama. After graduating from high school, he entered the U.S. Army and served in Korea during the Korean War. After the war, he attended the University of Alabama and graduated in 1959. He began work with NASA in 1962. Throughout his career with NASA, he supported the Apollo, Space Shuttle, and Spacelab Payloads programs. After retiring in 1997, Winston worked for NASA contractors for many years.
Winston married Helen Jervis in 1967 in Decatur, Alabama and had two children. He was a member of Epworth Methodist Church in Huntsville for many years and was a current member of First United Methodist Church in Huntsville. He was a member of the Optimist Club and assisted with Boy Scout Troop 364.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years; a son, Timothy Hodge (Mary-Kay); a daughter, Julie Hodge Perrigin (Keith); grandchildren, Jacob Perrigin, Kendall Hodge, Tyler Hodge, and Eliza Perrigin; brother, Wayne Hodge (Alice); brother-in-law, Bobby Jervis; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Artelia Hodge, and brother, Willard Hodge (Vernice).
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30 at First United Methodist Church followed by the service at 12 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Roselawn Cemetery on Danville Road in Decatur, Alabama.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
