HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Milton A. Haynes, 90, will be Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Ray Halbrooks and Brother Slade Hogan officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Haynes died on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born July 10, 1929, in Morgan County to John Sherman Haynes and Olena Blevins Haynes. He was the owner-operator of Milton Haynes Sewer Service and was also a truck driver for Gordon Transport, prior to his retirement.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone during his service in the Calvary Division. He was a wonderful husband and father and a was a good friend to many and was a kind hearted man. He was a member of the Falkville First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Haynes; one son, Don Haynes (Sherri); one daughter, Teresa Haynes; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Haynes
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
