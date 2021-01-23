HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Milton Charles Lankford, 85, will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM at East Highland Baptist Church with Bro. Walter Blackman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at East Highland Baptist Church.
Mr. Lankford died on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
He was born September 14, 1935 in Morgan County to Luther Milton Lankford and Margaret Blanche LeMay Lankford. He was a charter member of East Highland Baptist Church and worked in management for Aramark prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Whitehead Lankford, and his parents.
Survivors include his sons, Charles Lee Lankford, Gene Lankford (Lea) and Roger Lankford; grandchildren, Jason Patrick Lankford, Whitney Lankford Gower (Kevin), and Matthew Blake Lankford (Courtney); great grandchild, Oliver Reed Gower; and special friend, Addie Copeland, who was like a daughter to him.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the East Highland Baptist Church Building Fund @ P.O. Box 888, Hartselle, AL 35640.
