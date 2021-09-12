DECATUR — Milton L. Bridges, Jr. of Decatur passed away on September 9, 2021. His visitation will be on Monday, September 13 from 10-11 A.M. at Roselawn Funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 2 P.M. at Spring Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Montevallo, AL with Rev. Scott Fowler officiating.
He is survived by his sisters, Norma Connell, Mavis Stephens, Sharon Crownover and her husband, Scott; four nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton L. Bridges, Sr. and Kathleen Alexander Bridges.
Mr. Bridges was a Korean War veteran stationed in Seoul Korea. He was a graduate of Montevallo High School the Art Institute of Chicago and University of Chicago. He enjoyed flying his airplane, raising cattle on his farm, photography and reading Russian literature in Russian.
He was a commercial artist, who worked with the space program, engineering firms, and advertising companies. Mr. Bridges was a member of Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church.
Contributions may be made to Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.