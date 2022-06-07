HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Milton Montgomery, 85, will be Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM at New Center Baptist Church with Brother Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Montgomery passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 26, 1937, in Morgan County to Thad Harvey Montgomery and Georgia Cloer “Dood” Montgomery. Mr. Montgomery was the owner and operator of Montgomery’s Shop Ezy for many years along with his wife, JoAnn. He also worked for and retired from the Hartselle City School system working at Barkley Bridge Elementary School as a custodian. He was a member of the New Center Baptist church where he served as a Deacon. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Preceding him in death were his parents and his brothers, Bill, Harold, Letrell and Gerry Montgomery.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, JoAnn Johnson Montgomery; son, Barry Montgomery; daughter, Lori Starnes (Keith); brothers, J.T. Montgomery and Jerry Montgomery; grandchildren, Chelsea Montgomery, Carli Montgomery, Makayla Loveday and Bradley Scott; great-grandchildren, Bryant Montgomery and Raelynn Montgomery.
Pallbearers will be Larry Montgomery, Mike Montgomery, Billy Montgomery, Timmy Montgomery, Keith Starnes, Bradley Scott, Kevin Wise and Bobby Loveday. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Adcock, Kenneth Selby, Brian Johnson, Jerry Creel, Jamie Roden, John Anderson and Milford Cobbs.
