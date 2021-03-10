DECATUR — Mina Dell Skinner, 92, a homemaker of Decatur passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at her home. Visitation for Mrs. Skinner will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Celebration of Life service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Roselawn Funeral Home with Reverend Danny Garrison, Reverend Doug Click, and Brother Eddy Joe Tierce officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Skinner was born in Morgan County on November 14, 1928. She was a member of Austinville Church of God for 75 years and a descendent of the Austin family that settled in Austinville. She was the widow of Marque Skinner, also predeceased by her father and mother, Robert and Ruby Owen and sister, WyLodean Compton.
She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie (Eddy Joe) Tierce, Connie (Harlis) King of Decatur; son, Steve Skinner of Decatur; grandchildren, Melanie (Doug) Click, Jeremy (Kim) Tierce, Robin (Joey) Woods, Robert (Lori) Strane, and Allison Skinner; eight great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Strane, Josh Gandy, Garrett Newman, DaCota Wisdom, Hunter Rollins, and Joey Woods.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
