FALKVILLE — Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Minnie Beth Breakey, 69, of Falkville.
Mrs. Breakey passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 31, 1952 to Homer and Margaret Hauge.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Bennefield; son, Ira Breakey; daughter, Esther Keeney; brothers, Larry Hauge, Martin (Karen) Hauge; stepbrothers, Johnny Bennefield, Ronnie (Sonya) Bennefield; stepsister, Sherry Haynes; grandchildren, Sierra Breakey, Zander Breakey; stepgrandchildren, Brittany Kearley, Gary Haynes, Kayla Bennefield, Cortney Bennefield, Mahala Bennefield; Trentin Bennefield; a host of family and friends.
