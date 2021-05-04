HARTSELLE — Funeral for Minnie Ruth Cowan Lawrence, 87, will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Timothy Garland officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lawrence died on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 16, 1933, in Morgan County to Emmit Cowan and Maudie Hayes Cowan.She was a homemaker for her family, who she loved dearly. She was a fun-loving witty lady that loved to work in her yard and her garden and enjoyed shopping.
Preceding her in death were two husbands, Charles W. Lawrence and Thomas O. Marsh; her parents and her son-in-law: Tom Davis.
Survivors include sons, Timothy Howard Lawrence (Bonnie), Randy William Lawrence; daughter, Judy Carol Davis; seven grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Hollaway, J.T. Welton, Cory Woods.
