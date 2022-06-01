FALKVILLE
Mitchell Carter Kelley age 69 of Falkville, died Sunday, May 29, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Kelley; son, Shannon Lee Kelley (Anita); granddaughters, Karessa Kelley and Ashton Kelley and his brother, Johnny Kelley.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the celebration of Mitchell’s life that will begin at 1:00 PM at Vinemont First Baptist Church, 787 County Road 1343 Vinemont, AL 35179. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Please visit mossservicefh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
