HILLSBORO — Mitchell Marcum, 61, died April 9, 2022. Funeral was Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial was in Pine Grove Cemetery. He was the son of Charles and Garie Sue Marcum.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- For Jews fleeing Ukraine, Passover takes on new meaning
- Nashville to make Juneteenth a paid holiday
- Bragg’s ORYX Gaming Powers New Dutch iGaming Brand 711.nl
- Sports on TV, radio: April 13, 2022
- Lotteries for April 13
- County courthouse annex in Hartselle opens
- Inspection puts Ice Complex in jeopardy again
- Athens City Council approves $60K Scout Music House appropriation
Most Read
Articles
- Superintendent: Hazlewood principal on leave for excessive paddling
- Injured Austin grad grateful for recovery, frustrated at Supreme Court immunity ruling
- DCS teacher guilty of sex with student must pay school system $100,000
- Thrift Store Dreams: Housed in a church, shop to provide jobs for individuals with special needs
- Parker named principal at East Lawrence High
- Horse-drawn carriage rides new attraction in downtown Decatur
- Joan McKelvy
- Luke Smith
- Morgan County softball tournament features top talent
- Two out Tigers: Hartselle’s bats explode in series clinching win over Decatur
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- First Response ambulance service to cease operations (4)
- Editorial: Open government is good government (4)
- Council spends on projects not itemized in budget under 'practical-use' philosophy (4)
- Editorial: City Council should prioritize spending (3)
- Council approves old fire house sale without appraisal amount (2)
- Editorial: Politics must be about more than personal loyalty (2)
- Bloomberg Opinion: Extending the student-loan repayment pause is a mistake (1)
- Sgt. Christopher Dillard (1)
- Cal Thomas: The woman and the post office (1)
- Suddenly, Twitter's biggest stakeholder is Tesla's Elon Musk (1)
- Nonprofit sponsor discontinues Decatur's annual Riverfest (1)
- Shirley Wellden Mullins (1)
- Council to vote Monday on plan for high-end apartment complex (1)
- Hartselle man leaving Friday for Europe to join Ukrainian Foreign Legion (1)
- Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice (1)
- Mayor, councilman clash as ballfield price approved (1)
- Councilmen working on 3, possibly 4, new parks (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- More than 1,000 new homes being built or planned for city (1)
- First Response to end ambulance service in city today (1)
- ICE to stop using Alabama jail, limit use of 3 others (1)
- Southbound US 31 slow in Decatur, Hartselle (1)
- Trump calls Mo Brooks 'disappointing' in Alabama Senate race (1)
- Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits (1)
- 3 charged with trafficking meth, cocaine (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Qualified immunity places some above the law (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Russell Reeder (1)
- Thrift Store Dreams: Housed in a church, shop to provide jobs for individuals with special needs (1)
- Local candidates get most support for police chief interviews (1)
- Proposed site for new Carrie Matthews Rec Center in limbo (1)
- Villarreal apartments overcome residents' opposition because of potential for city growth (1)
- Athens police looking for drug suspect who fled traffic stop (1)
- Cal Thomas: A second 'Contract with America' (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.