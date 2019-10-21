MALLARD CREEK
Nov. 3, 1962 - Oct. 19, 2019
This is the story of Mitchell Kirk Morris also called Big Dog by some. Mitchell was an unmistakably one of a kind man that is loved and will be missed deeply by his family and friends. He was the kind of man that once you met him you wouldn’t forget him. Mitchell was always willing to help anyone, and I mean anyone with anything. Many days he would go out of his way even though he was sick with Congestive Heart Failure to help family, friends, or strangers whether it was with physical labor or a homeless person needing a place to stay or ride. He was always full of wit and could make you come to tears in laughter with his words. He never let his sickness get in the way of life, he looked at it as a gift from God to slow down a bit and enjoy his family and what he had worked so hard for.
Mitchell was born on November 3, 1962 and was the youngest child of Phillip and Yvonne Thompson Morris. He was born in Starkville, Mississippi. Not long after, they moved back to Alabama where Mitchell grew up and would be known to many and never forgotten. He had neither an easy childhood nor life but was always a fighter until his very last breath. Mitchell wasn’t afraid of anything or afraid to speak the truth. He did however, fear his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and he became a member of Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. He was the owner of Big Dog Graphics which he started in Gulf Shores more than 25 years ago. Later he would create his own personal ministry with the cross he and his close friends built from a 200 year old dying cedar tree which he called “The Mallard Creek Cross” in his back yard. Each Easter he and his faithful friend Herbert Anders would go and hand out the dvds he created and produced of the cross. It can be viewed at www.mallardcreekcross.com.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Mitchell are his son, Dustin Kirk Morris; infant son, Masun Phillip Morris; his parents; and brother, Greg Morris. Also, his grandparents and a host of uncles, aunts and family.
Loved ones that will miss Mitchell until they meet again are his wife and soulmate of 29 years, Robbie Morris; son and daughter-in-law, Drew and Sarah Morris; daughters, Keeley & Lily Morris; grandson, Atlas Morris; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Dewayne Little; and sister, Benita Brantley.
We will say our final goodbyes and celebrate his life on October 22, 2019 at Parkway Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. RC Borden officiating. Visitation will be held two hours before the service at the funeral home. A private burial will follow in the Morris Family Cemetery.
And so the story goes on until we see our daddy and sweetie again. We love and miss you Mitchell!
Pallbearers will be Anthony Morris, Roger Morris, Derek Morris, Marlon Morris, Elliott Parker, and Carl Terry.
Honorary Pallbearers are Herbert Anders, Joel Reagin, and Tracy Terry.
In lieu of flowers, Mitchell had requested donations be made to the American Heart Association or St. Judes Hospital for Children.
Mitchell also wanted to especially thank Amber, Erin, Comfort Care, Dr. Holcombe and all the others that helped care for him.
