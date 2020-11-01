DECATUR — Mollie Burgess Steenson of Decatur, AL passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Kirksville, MO. She was born December 15, 1949 in Morgan County, AL. She graduated from Cotaco High School in 1968.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Wilson Burgess and Ruth Stidham Burgess.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Thomas Hal Steenson; daughter, DeeDee Steenson Moore (Roger); son, Jeremy Steenson; granddaughter, Savannah Moore Yardley (Logan); grandsons, Max Moore and Dillon Robinson; siblings, Patricia B. Mullican, Peggy B. West (Jerry), Barbara B. Watson (Larry) and Bill Burgess. She is survived by a host of friends and family.
No funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will take place in Decatur, AL at a future time.
