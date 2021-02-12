MOBILE — Molly Ann Hennessy of Mobile, Alabama passed away on February 5, 2021. She was born in San Francisco, California on June 5, 1948. She was the daughter of her late parents, Herman Lamar and Rosemary Powers Hennessy and was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Aloysius Hennessy and Daniel Mares Hennessy. Molly attended Fontbonne-Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and graduated high school from Decatur High School in Decatur, Alabama. She graduated college from Montevallo University with a Degree in Art. Molly was President and owner of Maritime Crewing in Mobile and supplied personnel to the maritime industry for many years.
Molly is survived by her sisters, Bridget Powers Van Aller (Hans), Margaret Mary “Maggie” Bates (Buddy), Nora Jean Hall (Huey) and brothers, Timothy Cornelius Hennessy (Lynne) and Patrick Joseph Hennessy (Sue) and many nieces and nephews.
Molly’s life will be celebrated in a private gathering of family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to the American Cancer Society, Magic Moments or the Children’s Hospital. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
