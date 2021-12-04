HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Molly Legg, 28, will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Pressnell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Miss Legg died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was born July 15, 1993.
In lieu of flowers; family requests that Donations be made to Meals on Wheels, A Homeless Shelter or to your local food bank.
