HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Monica Rose Staudt, 87, will be on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Charles Merrill officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. A rosary will be said for Monica at 1:00 at the church, and visitation at the church will be from 1:30 - 2:30 on Wednesday.
Mrs. Staudt died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family, caregivers, and friends on Saturday, October 30, 2021. She was born on March 10, 1934 in Milnor, North Dakota to William Herbert Schonhoff, and Mary Agnes Sauers Schonhoff. Mrs. Staudt and family moved from North Dakota to Alexandria, Virginia, and then on to Hartselle, Alabama in 1963, where they lived for almost six decades. Mrs. Staudt loved crafting, gardening, collecting, garage saleing, cooking, but most of all she loved being a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great- Grandmother, and she was the BEST ONE EVER!
She married her high school sweetheart (Jim Staudt) in 1953 and they have been inseparable for over 68 years! Mrs. And Mr. Staudt have been the absolute best example of what a truly loving marriage is all about. Over their 68 year marriage, they raised seven children of their own, and helped raise a family village of over 70 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Staudt battled Parkinson’s disease for over 11 years. Throughout this awful and debilitating disease, her strength and courage helped her deal with this illness with grace and dignity, just one example of the type of woman she was. She was an inspiration, and the consummate Nanny to us all.
Selfless almost to a fault, always worrying about each of us before herself.
She never ran out of love for the over 75 family members she helped to create and raise. She protected and watched over each and every one of her cubs! She will be so deeply missed by so many, but we all take comfort knowing she is with the Lord now (and all the family that have gone before) and that she is no longer in pain. We Love You So Much Nanny!
She was preceded in death her parents; her son, William James Staudt (Bonnie Staudt); her daughter, Connie Ann Staudt; her brother, Gerald Schonhoff, and two sisters, Rosella Levin and Loyola Tayer; her granddaughter, Angela Reneé, and her great-grandson, Westin Michael Pitman
Survivors include her husband, James Everette Staudt; sons, Robert Everette Staudt (Kristine Staudt) and Michael Patrick Staudt (Susan Staudt); daughters, Kathleen Staudt Tankersley (the late Rex Tankersley), Pamela Staudt Pitman (Andrew Pitman), Patricia Staudt Whatley (Todd Whatley), and Tarri Staudt Drake (Doug Drake); sister, Mary Johnson; 29 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Matthew Staudt, Jimmy Tankersley, Jerry Tankersley, Nathan Pitman, Daniel Whatley, and Clay Whatley.
Our family has been very blessed with the most amazing Caregivers that have helped us though this difficult process! We would like to thank them all for the special loving care they have given to our parents and our family! Amy Scoggins, Shelia Crauswell, Sara Rankin, Mysti Brown, Kayla Steadham, and DeOslin Hackworth. We would also like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care as well.
Instead of flowers, the family welcomes donations to “The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research” as an expression of sympathy.
The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777 New York, NY 10163-4777.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.