HARTSELLE — With a heavy heart we have to announce the death of Monica Rose Smith Brewer on Sept. 25, 2021. The funeral will be Wednesday September 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Peck Funeral Home with, Rev. Aaron Warnick officiating followed by the burial at, Piney Grove Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Brewer was born February 4, 1959, to Harold Wayne Smith SR and Paula Thomas Smith. Monica was an active member of Piney Grove Christian Church. Anyone that knows this lady would not argue she was a caregiver to all. Monica’s genuine selflessness was unrivaled, and her ability to truly see the good in everyone is without comparison.
Monica was preceded in death by her father, Harold Wayne Smith Sr,; and her husband of 43 years, Herman Neal Brewer.
Her survivors include her mother, Paula Thomas Smith; two sons, Thomas (Christina) Brewer and Justin (Tesha) Brewer; one daughter, Julia Brewer; three brothers, Wayne Smith, Jerry Smith, and Tim Smith; and six grandchildren, Cayden Brewer, Avery Brewer, Ava Brewer, Mason Brewer, Sullivan Brewer, and Raelyn Brewer.
