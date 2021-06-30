EVA
Funeral service for Montez Vincent Golden, 82, will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Gum Pond Primitive Baptist Church with Brother Heath Williams and Brother Josh Mason officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Her body will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Bethel Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 5:00 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Golden passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 2, 1939, in Morgan County to Bab Vincent and Nellie Martin Vincent, who preceded her in death.
Montez Golden was a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She married the love of her life, Everett Lee Golden, and for the 66 years of their marriage, she helped him run the family farm. She was very proud to be a farmer and worked as hard as anyone to make sure it was a success. She loved her children and grandchildren and her dog “Sally” and made certain they were always taken care of. Her wonderful work ethic was instilled in her as a child when she would get up every morning and walk over a mile to Gum Pond School, to build the fire for the teacher, so the school would be warm for the other students.
Survivors include her husband, Everett Golden; daughter, Lisa Miller (Johnny); son, Delane Golden; sisters, Carolyn Green and Mickey Woolwright; grandchildren, John Miller (Alyson) and Jake Miller (Danielle); great-grandchildren, Harrison Miller and Maura Miller.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Overton, Jason Blocker, Curtis Golden, David Golden, Kevin Green and Vincent Murphree.
