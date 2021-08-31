MOULTON — Private graveside service for Monya Key, 59, of Moulton, will be held at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Parkway Funeral Home directing. Ms. Key, who died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at NHC, was born May 1, 1962 to James Carlton Key and Nancy Williams Key. She had a love for music and touched the hearts of many through song, playing the guitar and the trumpet. Her joyful laughter and kind heart will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her mother, Nancy Williams Key; brothers, John Key, David Key; and sisters, Andrea Key, Cindy Key.
“But they that wait upon The Lord shall renew their strength; the shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not grown weary; they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31
