DECATUR — Funeral service for Morris Gene “Slim” Haga, age 84, of Decatur, will be today, September 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Chris Martin officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in West Point Cemetery, Somerville.
Mr. Haga, who died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Lawrence Medical Center, was born June 30, 1936, in Morgan County to John Clifford Haga and Marvellene Henderson Haga. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Radford Haga; and one sister, Ruby Bruce (John). Mr. Haga was employed by BP/Amoco for 26 years, a U.S. Army veteran, and an active member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mamie Seagroves Haga of Decatur; one son, Steve Haga (Karen) of Decatur; two daughters, Lynn Patterson (Dennis) of Gadsden and Lisa Ramey (Keith) of Trinity; two brothers, Evone Haga (Mary) and Bobby Haga (Melba), both of Somerville; sister-in-law, Hilda Buckshaw (Richard) of Huntsville; four grandchildren, Jesse Ramey (Hannah), Thomas Ramey, Cathy Alexander (Rodney) and Charles Easterly (Mary); special grandson, Collin Sullivan; several great and great-great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Ozella Stewart.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Ramey, Thomas Ramey, Jim Boyer, Van Johnson, Donald Pace and Calvin Cathcart.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 772 Pleasant Hill Road, Decatur, AL 35603.
